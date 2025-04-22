Laugh the Night Away with Chris D’Elia in Pittsburgh

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready for an unforgettable comedy experience when Chris D’Elia takes the stage at Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on September 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for his quick wit and relatable storytelling, D’Elia has become one of the most sought-after stand-up comics on the circuit. He has starred in stand-up specials, popular podcasts, and various television shows, showcasing his knack for finding humor in the everyday. Audiences can expect plenty of laugh-out-loud moments during his Pittsburgh performance.

Tickets for this show are available through the Byham Theater box office and also at ScoreBig, a platform where fans can secure seats to see major events with no hidden fees. Whether you’re looking for the best view of the stage or simply a budget-friendly seat, ScoreBig is designed to make sure you get a great deal. With the widespread popularity of D’Elia’s comedy, fans are encouraged to lock in tickets early and prepare for a night of laughter and fun in the Steel City.

D’Elia has established a robust following in Pittsburgh over the years, often highlighting his unique observations and spontaneous crowd work during his sets. His relatable brand of humor resonates with all kinds of audiences—making this an event well worth marking on your calendar. If you’re looking for an evening that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits, secure your spot to see D’Elia at this historic venue in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

Shop for Chris D’Elia tickets at Byham Theater on September 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Chris D’Elia tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.