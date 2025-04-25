Fans of unbridled punk rock will rejoice on June 11 as Laura Jane Grace & Band prepare to take over Columbus’ A and R Music Bar. This popular venue in the heart of Ohio’s capital offers an intimate space for concertgoers to immerse themselves in the raucous energy Grace delivers on stage. Known for her evocative lyrics and dynamic range, Grace has forged a path that embraces both the introspective and the rebellious sides of punk rock.

Tickets to this anticipated show are available now at the A and R Music Bar box office, ensuring local fans can secure their spot at what’s sure to be a memorable performance. Those looking to sidestep the lines and extra fees can pick up tickets through ScoreBig, a platform well-known for providing transparent pricing and access to major concerts. This appearance by Grace and her band underscores their commitment to connecting with fans one city at a time.

Over the years, Grace’s career has inspired countless listeners worldwide, both through her distinctive music and her willingness to speak out about issues close to her heart. Each live set includes a balance of new material and classic tracks that have defined her legacy. Attendees can expect a fiery performance that underscores why she remains a respected figure in the alternative music sphere.

Columbus has always been a city with a thriving music scene, and a visit from a punk luminary like Grace only further cements its status as a must-stop market on any major tour. Let your summer plans revolve around an evening of cathartic anthems and guitar-driven grit.

