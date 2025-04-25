Laura Jane Grace & Band Light Up Buffalo

Laura Jane Grace (Photo by wojo4hitz, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Brace yourself for a sonic surge on June 17 as Laura Jane Grace & Band roll into Buffalo’s Electric City. With a reputation for thunderous live performances and emotionally charged lyrics, Grace is poised to give the city’s music fans an unforgettable evening. Over the years, she has built a catalog of songs that speaks to personal growth, rebellion, and raw authenticity, making each concert a deeply felt experience.

Tickets for this performance can be found at Electric City’s official box office, giving locals an easy way to lock in their spot. Additionally, ScoreBig offers an appealing alternative, allowing fans to purchase tickets without worry of extra fees. For those who have been waiting to see Grace perform in Western New York, this event promises to unite longtime devotees and new listeners under one roof.

A driving force in modern punk, Grace has continually embraced change—both stylistically and personally—while remaining true to her roots. In live sets, the synergy between band members only amplifies the energy that fans crave. Expect a set list spanning Grace’s storied career, from timeless fan favorites to fresh material that represents her evolution as a musician.

Buffalo has a storied history when it comes to musical happenings, and Electric City has built a following by offering a stage to artists who bring passion and unique perspectives. With Grace and her band headlining, the night is sure to stand out in the city’s summer concert lineup.

