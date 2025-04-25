Laura Jane Grace & Band Set to Electrify Albany

Laura Jane Grace (Photo by wojo4hitz, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

On June 14, the walls of Empire Underground in Albany will rumble with the riveting sound of Laura Jane Grace & Band. A significant name in contemporary punk, Grace has long been revered for her robust onstage presence and lyrical boldness. This show will see the band deliver a powerful set that taps into themes of self-discovery, defiance, and raw emotion—all hallmarks of Grace’s well-loved repertoire.

Concertgoers can secure tickets through Empire Underground’s official box office, or turn to ScoreBig for an alternative route free of hidden ticketing fees. Fans of underground music in Albany are no strangers to the venue’s knack for showcasing influential artists, and hosting Grace is sure to maintain that reputation. Expect a crowd that’s eager to sing along with anthems that have defined modern punk’s evolution.

From her early days taking the scene by storm to her current status as a pioneer of honest, cutting-edge songwriting, Grace’s career stands as a testament to her versatility. Each performance channels her journey in a way that resonates with longtime followers and newcomers alike. Fans can look forward to not just the hits but also fresh tracks that reflect her ongoing creative momentum.

For Albany’s vibrant community of music enthusiasts, this show will be a highlight of the summer’s concert calendar. The city’s rich musical heritage pairs perfectly with Grace’s boundary-pushing spirit, making this a night that will leave an indelible mark on those lucky enough to attend. Prepare to experience a special kind of intensity that only Grace can deliver.

Shop for Laura Jane Grace & Band tickets at Empire Underground on June 14

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Laura Jane Grace & Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.