Laura Jane Grace Brings Punk Spirit to Edmonton

Mark your calendars for August 8 as Laura Jane Grace sets her sights on Edmonton’s beloved Starlite Room. Known for her compelling songwriting and energetic performances, Grace has carved out a dedicated following over the years. Now, fans throughout Alberta are in for a treat as she delivers a night of raw lyricism, distorted guitars and a signature punk attitude.

Tickets for this show are on sale now, and can be purchased directly through the Starlite Room’s box office. For fans looking to save on fees, seats are also available at ScoreBig, a platform that offers tickets to top-tier events with no hidden costs. This exciting opportunity to witness one of today’s most iconic punk singer-songwriters is expected to draw music lovers from all over the province.

Laura Jane Grace is celebrated for her work as a frontwoman, activist and solo performer whose music speaks candidly about identity, resilience and hope. She first burst into the public eye with her band Against Me! and has since embarked on a creative journey that includes multiple solo projects. Whether you’ve followed her career since the early days or are newly discovering her music, this upcoming show promises an authentic concert experience where fans can hear fan-favorite tracks and perhaps a few surprises along the way.

Don’t miss this chance to see Grace command the stage in a city known for embracing diverse musical talent. Plan your summer evening around a powerful performance that is sure to resonate well beyond the final encore.

Shop for Laura Jane Grace tickets at Starlite Room on August 8

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Laura Jane Grace tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.