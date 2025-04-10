LCD Soundsystem Brings Tour to Toronto’s History on August 22

LCD Soundsystem perform at Lollapalooza in 2016. (Photo: Swimfinfan - CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

LCD Soundsystem heads north for an exciting performance at History in Toronto on August 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. Renowned for blending indie rock, electronic dance, and punk influences, the band—led by James Murphy—has garnered a dedicated global following. Whether it’s the punchy groove of “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” or the introspective tones of “american dream,” LCD Soundsystem’s catalog is as diverse as it is dance-worthy.

Tickets are currently on sale, available at the History box office. Fans can expect the group's signature live energy, combining masterful musicianship with Murphy's trademark vocals to create a sonic experience unlike any other.

History—one of Toronto’s newer music venues—offers a state-of-the-art audio and visual experience that perfectly complements LCD Soundsystem’s forward-thinking style. Audiences can anticipate a show that spans the band’s hits as well as deeper cuts, revealing the depth of their discography. Don’t miss this chance to dance and sing along to some of the most innovative music in the indie-electronic scene. As LCD Soundsystem’s influence continues to grow, their concerts remain a high point for fans hungry for boundary-pushing performances and communal connection.

