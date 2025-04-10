LCD Soundsystem Expands 2025 North American Tour With 13 New Dates

LCD Soundsystem unveiled an additional 13 shows to their already announced North American tour.

The newly announced leg of the tour kicks off with back-to-back nights at Remlinger Farms in Seattle on August 7 and 8. From there, the band will continue through the Pacific Northwest and into the Midwest, with new stops including two-night engagements at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, and The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They will also hit Toronto for a two night stint at HISTORY.

These fresh additions follow the previously announced spring leg of the tour, which began last month in San Diego and will resume later this month with a three-show stand at Emo’s in Austin. That early leg runs through early May, before the band picks back up in August.

LCD Soundsystem is also scheduled to perform at the Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival in New Jersey on September 13. Following their festival appearance, the band is then scheduled for two co-headlining shows with Pulp, set for September 25 and 26 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Additionally, TV On The Radio will join LCD Soundsystem as support for select shows. The bands will share the stage in Seattle, Bend, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Tickets for the newly added shows will become available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 18. Fans looking for early access can register for the artist presale, which opens Tuesday, April 16, also at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for the presale is live now via the band’s official website, www.lcdsoundsystem.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

April 22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 26 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 30 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 1 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

August 7 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

August 8 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

August 9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

August 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

August 17 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Outdoor

August 19 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

August 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

August 22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

August 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl