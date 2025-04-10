LCD Soundsystem Heads to Columbus on August 17

LCD Soundsystem perform at Lollapalooza in 2016. (Photo: Swimfinfan - CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

August 17 marks the date when LCD Soundsystem will fill KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, with their acclaimed fusion of dance-punk and electronic rock, starting at 7:30 p.m. Frontman James Murphy and his bandmates have a reputation for turning live shows into immersive, communal experiences, powered by driving beats and introspective lyrics that have defined a generation of alternative music. From the punchy basslines of “Get Innocuous!” to the emotional resonance of “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down,” LCD Soundsystem’s discography offers something for every music enthusiast.

Tickets can be purchased through the KEMBA Live! box office or find LCD Soundsystem tickets on ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees and a special 10% discount for TicketNews readers using code TICKETNEWS10. Ensure you’re part of this unforgettable night, as LCD Soundsystem continues to deliver on their long-standing promise of high-quality live music that seamlessly blends technology, emotion, and raw energy.

KEMBA Live!’s modern setup and lively atmosphere make it the ideal venue for LCD Soundsystem’s captivating performance style. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early 2000s or just discovered their genre-bending tracks, this concert will spotlight the band’s evolution while staying true to the core elements that made them a cultural phenomenon. Don’t miss the chance to experience the synergy of Murphy’s vocals, hypnotic synth layers, and pulsating rhythms in the heart of Columbus.

Shop for tickets to LCD Soundsystem at KEMBA Live! in Columbus now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10