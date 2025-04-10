LCD Soundsystem Rocks Colorado’s Iconic Red Rocks on Aug. 13

LCD Soundsystem perform at Lollapalooza in 2016. (Photo: Swimfinfan - CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

On August 13 at 7:30 p.m., LCD Soundsystem will perform at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, bringing their innovative blend of indie rock, dance, and electronica to one of the nation’s most iconic concert venues. Led by mastermind James Murphy, the group has remained at the forefront of modern music since their early 2000s debut, with critically acclaimed albums and unforgettable live shows that fuse pulsating beats, sharp lyricism, and a jubilant stage presence.

The amphitheatre’s breathtaking sandstone formations and immaculate acoustics provide the perfect backdrop for LCD Soundsystem’s boundary-pushing sound. Concertgoers can expect an electric evening under the open sky, where the synergy between band and audience is heightened by Red Rocks’ famously immersive atmosphere. Whether you’ve followed LCD Soundsystem since their debut single “Losing My Edge” or recently discovered their music, this show will showcase the band’s timeless appeal and continuing innovation. From the first note to the final encore, it’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind performance worthy of the Red Rocks legacy.

