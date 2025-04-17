Lee Brice to Take the Stage at Vina Robles Amphitheater

Prepare for a night of heartfelt country tunes when Lee Brice graces the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles on August 3, 2025. Known for chart-topping hits such as ‘I Don’t Dance’ and ‘Hard to Love,’ Brice has solidified himself as a powerhouse in modern country music. His passionate performances draw fans from all over, eager to hear his soulful voice and relatable lyrics come to life.

Tickets are on sale now at the Vina Robles Amphitheater box office, with additional options available through ScoreBig. If you’re looking to skip any hidden fees, ScoreBig’s straightforward purchasing process has you covered. Come early to sip local wine, savor a bite from regional food vendors, and bask in the gorgeous surroundings of California’s Central Coast.

The Vina Robles Amphitheater offers an unforgettable backdrop for live performances, with clear summer skies and a relaxed outdoor setting. Every note Brice belts out will resonate through the open air, enveloping the crowd in a warm, communal atmosphere. Whether you’ve been following Lee Brice for years or are new to his music, this concert promises memories that will last long after the final encore.

