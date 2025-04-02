‘Legally Blonde’ is the Latest Show to be Postponed at Kennedy Center

“Legally Blonde The Musical” is the latest production to be postponed at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, though organizers are making it clear that the postponement has nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s leadership.

The musical, directed by Matt DiCarlo, was set to run from June 6 to 15 at the venue’s Eisenhower Theatre.

Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Executive Producer Jeffrey Finn noted in a statement that “I am disappointed to announce that the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of ‘Legally Blonde’ is being postponed to a later date.”

“To be clear, this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show,” Finn said. “Broadway Center Stage will continue our mission to deliver first class productions for our loyal patrons, as well as the Broadway creatives, casts, crew, and amazing Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra musicians. I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.”

Ticketholders should be contacted with options regarding their tickets.

“Legally Blonde” follows a list of cancellations at the Kennedy Center, including the notable, award-winning show “Hamilton.” Producer Jeffrey Seller posted a lengthy statement to Instagram sharing the cancellation, where he noted that “recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.”

“Hamilton” isn’t alone; the Kennedy Center released a list of show cancellations and postponements over the past six months. Roma Daravi, VP of public relations at the center, noted in a statement that the list was published “in the spirit of transparency due to the litany of misinformation being spread in the press,” noting that the only shows the venue has cancelled were “due to lack of sales or artist availability.”

The Kennedy Center’s new leadership has been under fire this year; the public have spoken-out about the direction of the venue, with many worried of its future under Trump’s leadership. The President previously said that he plans to eliminate drag shows and “woke” art at the venue, though admitted he has never actually seen a show at the institution.

In audio from a board meeting, obtained by The Washington Post, Trump said that he would like the venue to go “slightly more conservative” with their programming, noting that he wants some “non-woke” musicals to perform there, like “Cats,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

“Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera,” both written by Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, seem to have “non-woke” themes, like diversity, love, non-judgmental views, and social inclusion.

Last month, drag queens and kings showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community by holding a march to the Kennedy Center, followed by a rally, following Trump’s comments regarding the cancellation of “woke” events at the venue. A petition was also launched by the advocacy group Qommittee, which is calling-on the venue’s donors to suspect funding until artistic independence is restored. Currently, the petition has received nearly 40,000 signatures.