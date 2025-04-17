Lindsey Stirling, Atlanta Symphony Join Forces This June

Mark your calendars for an enchanting musical evening as Lindsey Stirling and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra collaborate on June 28 at 8 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Stirling, famed for her mesmerizing violin performances and choreographed dance routines, has earned a devoted international following thanks to her boundary-pushing fusion of classical and electronic music. Backed by the lush sounds of the Atlanta Symphony, the performance promises to be both sonically grand and visually stunning.

Tickets are on sale now through the Atlanta Symphony Hall box office, and fans can also find seats at ScoreBig without worrying about hidden fees. This event brings together two powerhouses: a classically trained, platinum-selling artist in Stirling and one of the most respected orchestras in the country. Attendees can expect a blend of her popular original tracks, reimagined classical pieces, and perhaps a few surprises exclusive to this collaboration.

Stirling’s compelling stage presence and knack for artistic storytelling through movement have led her to headline tours worldwide. Teaming up with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra creates an additional layer of elegance for her dynamic performances. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Stirling’s YouTube-era rise or appreciate the symphony’s rich tradition, this joint performance is sure to impress. Seating is expected to fill up quickly, so be sure to secure your spot in advance and prepare for a captivating show.

