Lindsey Stirling & Chicago Philharmonic to Dazzle Ravinia Pavilion

Fans of innovative musical fusion are in for a treat when Lindsey Stirling teams up with the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra for a spectacular performance at Ravinia Pavilion on June 26, 2025. Stirling’s unique blend of classical violin and electronic dance elements has garnered millions of fans worldwide, and pairing her talents with the lush sound of a full orchestra promises an evening like no other. Expect a dynamic mix of her chart-topping originals and classical-infused interpretations.

Tickets are available at the Ravinia Pavilion box office and through ScoreBig, where you can skip the hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Lindsey Stirling’s captivating stage presence or simply appreciate the artistry of a live orchestral performance, this event is bound to leave you spellbound.

Ravinia Pavilion, located in Highland Park, Illinois, is renowned for hosting top-notch musical events under the summer sky. Arrive early to stroll the scenic grounds, enjoy a picnic on the lawn, and soak in the festival atmosphere. Then, settle in for a one-of-a-kind collaboration between electronic violin virtuosity and the grandeur of the Chicago Philharmonic. Secure your seats now for a musical journey that transcends genres and expectations.

