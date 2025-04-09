Little Big Town, Carly Pearce & Carter Faith Headline Jones Beach

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Little Big Town teams up with Carly Pearce & Carter Faith at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, on August 9 at 7 p.m. A breathtaking waterside venue famous for its open-air design, Jones Beach Theater provides the perfect coastal setting for fans to enjoy a summer night steeped in the soulful melodies of three country powerhouses.

Little Big Town has long been celebrated for their distinctive harmonies and innovative approach to the genre. Carly Pearce, whose emotive songwriting and strong vocal presence have catapulted her to the top of the charts, adds a heartfelt touch to the lineup. Up-and-comer Carter Faith brings fresh energy, ensuring a setlist that covers everything from poignant ballads to foot-stomping anthems.

Tickets for this must-see show are on sale now through the Jones Beach Theater box office or at Little Big Town on ScoreBig, featuring no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Little Big Town tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Whether you prefer to soak in the music from prime seats or spread out on the lawn as the sun dips below the horizon, Jones Beach offers an idyllic setting for an unforgettable evening. From the chart-topping singles that made Little Big Town a household name to Carly Pearce’s heartfelt heartbreakers and Carter Faith’s rising repertoire, expect a night that celebrates the warmth and authenticity of modern country music. Don’t miss your chance to catch these star-studded acts come together at one of the East Coast’s most beloved summer venues.

Shop for tickets to Little Big Town, Carly Pearce & Carter Faith at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10