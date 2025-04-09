Little Big Town, Carly Pearce & Carter Faith Play Tinley Park

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Little Big Town joins forces with Carly Pearce & Carter Faith for a summer evening of soulful harmonies and heartfelt storytelling at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 26 at 7 p.m. As a staple of the country music scene, Little Big Town has carved out a reputation for blending timeless tunes with innovative flair—delivering hits like “Girl Crush” and “Pontoon” to crowds around the world. Adding Carly Pearce’s warm vocals and Carter Faith’s rising-star energy into the mix guarantees a rich night of modern country sounds, perfect for fans craving a taste of both classic influences and contemporary edge.

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre's roomy design ensures fans have ample space to soak in every note, whether relaxing in reserved seating or enjoying the lawn.

Between Little Big Town’s signature four-part harmonies, Carly Pearce’s CMA-winning talent, and Carter Faith’s fresh take on country songwriting, this lineup promises a well-rounded evening of nostalgic favorites and brand-new hits. Fans can arrive early to enjoy Tinley Park’s local eateries or simply settle in for a night of lively anthems under the summer sky. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience one of the season’s most talked-about country events right in the heart of Illinois.

