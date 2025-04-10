Little Big Town & Carter Faith Arrive in Gilford on August 7

Little Big Town (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Country favorites Little Big Town are headed to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. This time, they’ll be joined by rising artist Carter Faith, whose fresh sound and heartfelt songwriting make her an exciting act to catch. From classic Little Big Town singles like “Pontoon” to newer favorites such as “Day Drinking,” this show promises a dynamic evening of music set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Winnipesaukee’s summer beauty.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue box office, and you can also find great Little Big Town tickets on ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy no hidden fees on ticket purchases. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Little Big Town & Carter Faith tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Renowned for their trademark harmonies, Little Big Town have earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards and delighted country music fans worldwide. Sharing the stage with them, Carter Faith brings a modern twist to the genre, offering a perfect pairing for a summer concert in Gilford. Come ready to sing along, dance, and create lasting memories at one of New England’s premier outdoor venues.

