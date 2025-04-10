Little Big Town & Carter Faith Head to Holmdel This August

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

On August 8, 2025, at 7 p.m., Little Big Town and Carter Faith bring their crowd-pleasing country sounds to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. This special event, billed as “Little Big Town, Little Big Town & Carter Faith,” might look repetitive in title but is sure to be a one-of-a-kind show, combining the timeless appeal of a seasoned group with the fresh perspective of a talented newcomer. Fans can expect Little Big Town’s biggest hits, along with a set from Carter Faith that highlights her rising status in country music.

Combining undeniable vocal harmonies with an infectious stage presence, Little Big Town has captivated audiences for years. Carter Faith’s poised yet fiery performances make her an engaging complement to the group’s polished sound. The open-air setting of the PNC Bank Arts Center only adds to the appeal, giving fans a chance to experience a warm summer evening filled with top-notch live music. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable concert in Holmdel.

