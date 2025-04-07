Little Big Town Returns to the Road with Summer ‘25 Tour

Little Big Town is getting ready to take the stage this summer with the announcement of their North American Summer Tour ‘25.

The tour is slated to kick off on July 24 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as St. Louis, MO, Saratoga Springs, NY, Bridgeport, CT, Gilford, NH, Toronto, ON, Detroit, MI, West Palm Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Cincinnati, OH, before wrapping up on September 13 in Charlotte, NC, at the PNC Music Pavilion.

We’re spending the summer with our friends ☀️ Beyond excited to share the stage with @Wynonna, @carlypearce, @AshleyMcBryde, @russelled, @carterxfaith, and #ShelbyLynne Pre-sale starts tomorrow, 4/8 at 12PM local time, and all tickets are on sale Friday, 4/11 at 10AM local time.… pic.twitter.com/krM32BesNG — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) April 7, 2025

Little Big Town will be joined by Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Carter Faith and Shelby Lynne on select dates. Notably, the 22-city tour marks the band’s first full summer headlining run in six years.

Tickets will be available starting with the Little Big Town pre-sale beginning April 8 at noon local time through April 10 at 10 p.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

For complete ticket purchase information, visit Little Big Town’s official website. Tickets are also on sale via resale marketplaces, including Little Big Town Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees.

Little Big Town – composed of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – are known for their rich, four-part vocal blend and hits like “Boondocks,” “Pontoon” and “Girl Crush.” Over the course of their career, they have garnered multiple awards and performed on stages around the globe.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Little Big Town Summer Tour ‘25 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 24 Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR July 25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO July 26 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL July 31 Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY Aug. 1 Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY Aug. 2 Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT Aug. 7 BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH Aug. 8 PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ Aug. 9 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, NY Aug. 14 Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON Aug. 15 Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, MI Aug. 16 Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN Aug. 21 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL Aug. 22 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL Aug. 23 The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, AL Aug. 28 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT Aug. 29 Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO Aug. 30 Ford Amphitheatre in Colorado Springs, CO Sept. 4 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ Sept. 5 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA Sept. 6 Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA Sept. 11 Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Sept. 12 Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA Sept. 13 PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC

