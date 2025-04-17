Los Angeles Philharmonic Brings Jazz Plus to the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic is set to deliver a special Jazz Plus performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on August 27, 2025, bringing together an eclectic lineup that includes Charlie Wilson, Babyface, and K-Ci Hailey. Fusing classical arrangements with jazz, R&B, and soulful vocals, this concert is poised to offer a truly unique listening experience under the stars. Each performer has carved out a distinguished place in the music world, and hearing them backed by a world-class orchestra only elevates the excitement.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hollywood Bowl box office or secured through ScoreBig, ensuring you skip hidden fees and find seats that fit your preference. Whether you’re a fan of timeless R&B ballads or love to groove to upbeat jazz tempos, this event promises to captivate music aficionados of all stripes.

The Hollywood Bowl stands as one of Southern California’s most beloved outdoor venues, known for its historic architecture and breathtaking setting beneath the Los Angeles sky. Arrive early to picnic with friends and family or explore the on-site dining options, then settle in for an evening that blends symphonic brilliance with popular hits. It’s a one-night-only occasion where classical and contemporary sounds unite for a night of memorable performances.

