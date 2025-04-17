Louis C.K. Brings Live Comedy to Lincoln for Two Nights

Comedy fans in Northern California have a reason to celebrate this June, as Louis C.K. brings his stand-up act to The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln for two back-to-back shows on June 13 and June 14, both starting at 8 p.m. Known for his unfiltered humor and willingness to dissect personal and social issues alike, Louis C.K. remains one of stand-up’s most influential figures. His comedic style has earned him numerous accolades and a dedicated following that spans the globe.

Tickets for both nights are on sale now through The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino’s box office. For those looking to avoid unexpected fees, ScoreBig offers an alternative source, providing transparent pricing on available seats. Audiences can expect a high-energy performance filled with sharp observations, candid storytelling, and plenty of surprises – hallmarks of Louis C.K.’s long-running comedic career.

Thunder Valley Casino has become a popular spot for top-tier entertainment, attracting major acts from music and comedy. With two opportunities to catch Louis C.K., fans can pick the date that fits best – or double up for an extra dose of laughter. Each night offers a fresh chance to see the comedian in an intimate setting, ensuring that no two shows are exactly the same. It’s shaping up to be a must-see stop for any stand-up enthusiast in the region.

Shop for tickets to Louis C.K. at The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln now:

