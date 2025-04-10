Luke Bryan

Fowlerville, Michigan, will be buzzing with anticipation on Saturday, September 20, 2025, when Luke Bryan concludes his series of farm shows at Kubiak Family Farms. Renowned for hits like “Play It Again” and “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” the country star is set to take the stage at 5 p.m., bringing his trademark blend of feel-good tunes, spirited banter, and crowd singalongs. With Kubiak Family Farms providing a scenic rustic backdrop, fans can expect an immersive experience that highlights Bryan’s deep country roots while celebrating the community-oriented vibe of Midwestern farmland.

If you’re looking to attend this final farm stop, tickets are on sale now. Fans can check availability through the official box office, or purchase via Luke Bryan at ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Luke Bryan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether it’s your first time seeing him live or you’ve been following his career from the start, this promises to be a quintessential country concert you won’t want to miss.

Luke Bryan’s ascent to country stardom has been marked by multiple No. 1 singles, sold-out tours, and a reputation for putting on memorable live shows. His visits to farms and rural venues underscore his close ties to country life and resonate with fans who appreciate the authenticity in his music. As he wraps up this farmland run in Fowlerville, expect an evening that captures Bryan’s passion for performing and his continued gratitude to the audiences that make each concert feel like home.

Shop for tickets to Luke Bryan at Kubiak Family Farms in Fowlerville now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10

Luke Bryan wraps up farmland run at Kubiak Family Farms

