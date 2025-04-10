Lyric Opera Hosts Billy Corgan’s Mellon Collie Opera Run

Billy Corgan performing with Smashing Pumpkins (Photo: claudia.rahanmetan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chicago’s famed Lyric Opera House welcomes “Lyric Opera of Chicago: A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness with Billy Corgan” this November, offering music fans and opera enthusiasts alike a unique chance to witness the Smashing Pumpkins frontman in an entirely different creative realm. Spanning multiple dates—November 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30—each evening performance will transform the historic venue into a groundbreaking fusion of classic opera and alternative rock storytelling. Attendees can expect sweeping orchestral arrangements, dramatic staging, and Billy Corgan’s signature vocals, all underscoring the enduring themes first introduced in the classic “Mellon Collie” album era.

With a rich history of bringing innovative productions to Chicago, the Lyric Opera House stands as an iconic cultural cornerstone, renowned for its stunning architecture and outstanding acoustics. Billy Corgan’s creative foray into opera promises a bold, immersive experience, blending the intensity and poetic flair of his rock roots with the grandeur of operatic performance. Whether you’re a dedicated opera aficionado or a devoted Smashing Pumpkins fan, these November shows present a remarkable opportunity to experience a fusion of modern music and timeless artistry in one of the country’s most illustrious opera venues.

