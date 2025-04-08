Mandy Gonzalez Announces Final Broadway Performance in ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez has announced her remaining performances as Norma Desmond in the Jamie Lloyd-directed revival of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Currently running at the St. James Theatre, the production was initially slated to end on July 6, however, it was extended for one additional week, with its last performance now set for July 13.

Gonzalez’s remaining performances are scheduled for April 15, April 16 (2 PM and 8 PM), April 17, April 18, April 19 (2 PM and 8 PM), May 20, June 3, June 17, June 24, and July 1. This limited engagement follows her initial performance on October 22, 2024.

Gonzalez shares the role with 2024 Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, who plays Norma Desmond in all other performances. Rashidra Scott continues to serve as the standby for the role.

The “Sunset Boulevard” revival began life in London’s West End, opening at the Savoy Theatre in October 2023 before transferring to Broadway. With previews beginning September 28, 2024, the New York production officially opened October 20 and brought over its award-winning West End cast.

Alongside Scherzinger, the show features Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

Theatergoers can visit SunsetBlvdBroadway.com for ticketing information and additional details.