Maren Morris Brings High-Energy Show to Hinckley

On August 23, 2025, country sensation Maren Morris is set to grace the stage at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota. Famed for her powerful pipes and boundary-pushing sound, Morris continues to turn heads in country music circles. Tracks like “The Bones” and “Rich” have catapulted her to the top of the charts, and fans can expect to hear these hits alongside deeper cuts from her acclaimed albums.

Backed by multiple awards and a collaborative history with some of the biggest names in music, Morris delivers a live performance brimming with honesty, energy, and star power. Her relatable lyrics, often tied to personal experiences, resonate strongly, making each show feel like an intimate conversation set to music. Whether you’re a long-time listener or a new fan, prepare for an evening that will have you singing along under the summer night sky.

Tickets are on sale now for this Hinckley performance. Purchase them directly at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater box office or through ScoreBig, where you can secure your seats without worrying about hidden ticket fees. As one of the region’s premier live music destinations, Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater is known for top-notch sound and an inviting atmosphere, which should perfectly complement Morris’s onstage charisma.

Make the most of a summer night with a performance from one of country’s brightest talents. Secure your spot soon before this exciting show is sold out.

