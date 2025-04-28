The captivating sounds of Maren Morris will fill the air at Artpark Mainstage in Lewiston, New York, on September 3, 2025. Recognized for her genre-defying style and hits like “My Church,” Morris has become a staple of modern country, blending personal stories with catchy hooks that resonate far beyond the country scene. This show marks a special opportunity for fans in Lewiston to experience her voice and artistry up close.

Morris’s star has continued to rise thanks to a stream of chart-topping singles, high-profile collaborations, and magnetic live performances. She has earned a reputation for authenticity, drawing inspiration from her own journey to craft songs that feel both introspective and universally relatable. Her onstage energy often ignites the crowd, leaving everyone dancing and singing along to her infectious melodies.

Tickets for this highly anticipated date are on sale through the Artpark Mainstage box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig has built a loyal fanbase of its own thanks to transparent pricing and the promise of no hidden fees, making it a convenient option for securing great seats. Artpark Mainstage, known for its scenic setting along the Niagara River, offers an unmatched live music experience that enhances any performance.

Don’t miss a chance to enjoy Morris’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics in a setting as vibrant as her music. This is sure to be an unforgettable night for country fans and music lovers alike.

Shop for Maren Morris tickets at Artpark Mainstage on September 3, 2025

*Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Maren Morris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.*