Meghan Trainor Live at Minnesota State Fair on August 22

Meghan Trainor (image via ScoreBig)

Pop fans, mark your calendars for August 22 at 7 p.m., as Meghan Trainor takes the stage at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in Saint Paul. Known for her catchy hooks and empowering lyrics, Trainor has produced a string of hits that have topped charts around the world. Attending this concert will give fans a front-row look at her undeniable vocal talent, combined with a playful and infectious stage presence that makes every show an unforgettable experience.

The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, a staple of summertime entertainment in the Twin Cities, provides an open-air setting perfect for a high-energy pop performance. With the iconic fair as the backdrop, visitors can arrive early to enjoy classic fair foods, thrilling rides, and the lively atmosphere before settling in for an evening of music. Trainor’s repertoire includes everything from “All About That Bass” to more recent hits that have continued her trajectory as one of pop music’s standouts.

Tickets for this special event are already available. You can purchase them directly through the Minnesota State Fair box office or head to ScoreBig, where fans can find ticket deals with no hidden fees. Whether you’re new to Meghan Trainor’s music or a seasoned supporter, this concert promises a feel-good vibe that’s sure to keep you dancing and singing along all night long.

Since she burst onto the music scene, Trainor has consistently delivered messages of self-love and confidence that resonate with fans of all ages. Expect plenty of fun moments and sing-along choruses as she showcases both her upbeat hits and heartfelt ballads. The Minnesota State Fair is the perfect spot to witness her live show, blending nostalgia for fair traditions with the excitement of a pop extravaganza.

Shop for Meghan Trainor tickets at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on August 22

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Meghan Trainor tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.