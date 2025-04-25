MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Bring Praise to Hershey

On October 5, Hershey’s Giant Center will transform into a stage of gratitude and inspiration as MercyMe, TobyMac, and Matthew West team up for an evening of contemporary Christian music. Each act has commanded headlines and awards within the genre, offering messages of faith, positivity, and community. With their combined talents, they promise to fill the arena with songs that illuminate life’s struggles and triumphs alike.

Fans eager to attend can secure tickets at the Giant Center box office, or opt for ScoreBig to avoid extra fees and simplify their purchase. Given the tour’s strong demand, it’s wise to plan ahead and book seats early. Collectively, these three artists draw large crowds wherever they go, and Hershey will be no exception.

MercyMe’s discography includes chart-topping hits and worship anthems that have resonated globally. TobyMac’s eclectic blend of hip-hop and pop infuses a burst of energy into every performance, while Matthew West’s heartfelt songwriting brings listeners closer to the core of his faith-inspired message. When these talents merge on one stage, attendees can expect a concert experience that entertains, encourages, and unites fans from all walks of life.

The Giant Center stands ready to host this tour stop with top-tier sound and comfortable facilities for a large audience. Hershey’s welcoming atmosphere adds to the appeal, making October 5 an ideal evening to gather with friends, family, or church groups to celebrate music that speaks to the heart. Don’t miss this uplifting event in a city known for its sweet traditions and community spirit.

