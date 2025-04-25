MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West to Lift Spirits in Jonesboro

Fans of faith-based music are in for a treat on October 2 when MercyMe, TobyMac, and Matthew West unite for a concert at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. Known for their inspiring lyrics and unforgettable performances, these artists stand at the forefront of contemporary Christian music. Their collective catalog spans heartfelt worship, lively pop-rock, and narrative-driven ballads, all designed to uplift and encourage listeners.

Tickets are available now at First National Bank Arena’s box office, a convenient option for residents and visitors in Jonesboro. Anyone searching for an alternative purchasing option can check out ScoreBig, a platform known for no-hidden-fees ticketing that makes planning events straightforward and cost-effective. With such a star-studded lineup, tickets are expected to move quickly.

Over the years, MercyMe has touched hearts with songs that speak to hope and devotion. TobyMac’s dynamic stage presence and genre-blending sound have earned him a broad, multigenerational audience. Matthew West, frequently praised for his storytelling ability, crafts songs that reflect universal journeys of faith. Collectively, they promise an evening of music that transcends a simple concert experience, inviting fans into a shared moment of worship and gratitude.

The First National Bank Arena is no stranger to high-profile events, and concertgoers can anticipate excellent acoustics and a comfortable viewing experience. Whether you’re a longtime follower of Christian music or exploring these artists for the first time, this show is an extraordinary opportunity to witness top-tier talent unify for a purpose that goes beyond entertainment alone.

