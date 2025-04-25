MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Unite in Birmingham

Fans of contemporary Christian music will have an incredible opportunity on September 25, when MercyMe, TobyMac, and Matthew West come together at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham. As pioneers in the genre, MercyMe have touched countless lives with their uplifting songs and heartfelt performances, and this collaboration with TobyMac and Matthew West promises a powerhouse evening of praise and celebration.

Tickets are on sale now, available through the venue’s official box office, ensuring local fans can conveniently secure their seats. Attendees can also opt to purchase tickets via ScoreBig, the fee-free platform dedicated to bringing fans closer to top events. With three iconic names sharing one stage, this show is poised to be a landmark performance for anyone who appreciates music that inspires.

MercyMe, best known for hits like “I Can Only Imagine,” have consistently topped Christian music charts and amassed a loyal following. TobyMac, a dynamic solo artist, injects hip-hop and pop influences that resonate with fans of all ages. Matthew West, celebrated for his storytelling songwriting, rounds out this extraordinary lineup with messages of hope and redemption. Together, they’ve built legacies grounded in faith, community, and the power of song.

Legacy Arena at The BJCC is no stranger to high-profile concerts, and the venue’s cutting-edge facilities guarantee a memorable experience. Whether you’re drawn by the worshipful spirit of MercyMe, the energetic beats of TobyMac, or the compelling melodies of Matthew West, this evening in Birmingham promises to be a highlight of the fall music season.

