Mexico City’s Afterlife Festival Cancels 2025 Amid ‘Technical, Licensing Issues’

MusicOlivia Perreault14 seconds ago

Mexico City’s Afterlife Festival has officially called-off its 2025 event, citing “unforeseen technical and licensing issues with the venue.”

Afterlife Festival was slated to take place at Hipódromo de las Americas from May 9 to 10, featuring one night curated by Anyma and one night curated by Mrak. Zamna, the production company that works with the techno label for their Afterlife Tulum series, revealed a statement that the festival is called-off.

“We explored every possible solution, but the situation prevents us from delivering the experience you deserve,” Zamna said.

The promoter noted that ticketholders will be refunded for their tickets plus service charges automatically via Fullpass to the same card where the purchase was made. Ticketholders with other questions should reach out to customer service at re****************@fu******.mx.

Afterlife Festival Barcelona, announced at the same time as the Mexico City event, is still set to go on as-planned from June 13 to 14 with Anyma, Mind Against, Kevin De Vries, Mrak, Camelphat, Gordon, and more.

