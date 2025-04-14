Milwaukee awaits Brandon Lake’s vibrant worship set

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Mark your calendar for October 10, when Brandon Lake arrives at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for a 7 p.m. show. Celebrated for his high-energy style and heartfelt lyrics, Lake has made a significant impact on modern Christian music, creating anthems that resonate with believers across the globe. This stop on his fall tour is the perfect opportunity to catch him performing uplifting favorites and recent releases that touch on faith, hope, and the shared human experience.

