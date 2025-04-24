Modest Mouse Brings Indie Rock to Phoenix on August 25

Modest Mouse (image via ScoreBig)

The desert heat in Phoenix will get an extra jolt of energy on August 25 at 8 p.m., when Modest Mouse graces The Van Buren stage. Known for an ever-evolving sound that blends indie rock with experimental tendencies, the band has crafted a loyal following through hits like “Float On” and “Dashboard.” This upcoming show offers fans a thrilling live experience marked by passionate vocals, intricate guitar work, and an atmosphere that encourages everyone to sing along.

Located in downtown Phoenix, The Van Buren has quickly established itself as a premier concert venue, hosting a wide array of artists in a stylish, welcoming space. Attendees will appreciate its modern amenities and top-notch acoustics, making it an excellent place to witness Modest Mouse’s multifaceted sound. From the moment the band strikes the first chord, you’ll be immersed in their distinctive blend of upbeat riffs and reflective lyrics.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. You can purchase them at The Van Buren’s box office directly, or visit ScoreBig to find deals on seats without worrying about additional fees at checkout. For any fan of the group — or for anyone who simply loves live music — it’s the perfect chance to catch Modest Mouse in a venue known for its great sightlines and immersive ambiance.

Since forming in the Pacific Northwest, Modest Mouse has toured tirelessly, playing at festivals and clubs across the country. Their commitment to delivering unforgettable shows has solidified them as one of indie rock’s standout acts. This Phoenix stop is expected to be no different, offering audiences both beloved classics and recent surprises from the band’s repertoire.

If you want to experience a concert that fuses energetic performance, lyrical depth, and a touch of the unexpected, then don’t miss out. Grab your tickets now to be part of a memorable evening with Modest Mouse.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at The Van Buren on August 25

