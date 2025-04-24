Modest Mouse Live in Reno on August 28

Modest Mouse (image via ScoreBig)

The final stop on this leg of the tour is set for August 28 at 8 p.m., when Modest Mouse arrives at the Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno. Famed for its lively shows, the band has cultivated a devoted following through chart-topping records and experimental blends of various musical genres. Attendees can expect favorites from their iconic albums as well as fresh tracks delivered with the kind of raw energy that has come to define their concerts.

Grand Sierra Theatre boasts a modern atmosphere combined with a spacious seating arrangement, ensuring fans can fully immerse themselves in the band’s dynamic performance. Thanks to its history of hosting world-class acts, the venue is celebrated for its excellent lighting and sound — the perfect stage for Modest Mouse to showcase their ever-evolving style.

Tickets for the show are available now. Visit the Grand Sierra Theatre box office for face-value purchases, or check out ScoreBig to find a range of ticketing options without hidden fees. If you’ve followed Modest Mouse for years, this is your chance to see them demonstrate the range that has made them an indie rock mainstay. If you’re new to the band’s music, prepare to be drawn into a night of eclectic rhythms, spirited vocals, and the unexpected twists that happen only in a live setting.

Over the decades, Modest Mouse has honed a live show that is both unpredictable and deeply engaging. The group’s ability to keep each concert feeling fresh has secured their reputation as one of the most exciting acts touring today. Reno music lovers won’t want to miss this one-night-only experience — it’s sure to be a highlight of the summer concert lineup.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Grand Sierra Theatre on August 28

