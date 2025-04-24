Modest Mouse Plays Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on August 27

Modest Mouse (image via ScoreBig)

On August 27 at 7 p.m., Modest Mouse is bringing their signature indie rock flair to Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas. Situated in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, Brooklyn Bowl is celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere that combines bowling lanes, dining, and top-tier musical performances. For one night only, the venue will transform into a hub of guitar-driven anthems and thought-provoking lyrics, courtesy of one of the genre’s most enduring and creative acts.

Modest Mouse formed in the Pacific Northwest, channeling that region’s rich tradition of alternative music with a distinctive style all their own. Their discography features everything from stripped-down acoustic tracks to boisterous, dance-worthy numbers — and each live performance is an opportunity to see how the band can weave these many strands into one cohesive show. Fans can expect a mix of classics alongside newer material, all delivered with the fervor and spontaneity that make Modest Mouse a must-see.

Tickets for this event are currently on sale. Secure yours at the Brooklyn Bowl’s box office or consider ScoreBig for deals that come without any hidden ticket fees. Take advantage of your chance to explore one of Las Vegas’ most unique venues as you immerse yourself in a concert experience unlike any other.

Renowned for hosting musicians spanning every genre, Brooklyn Bowl provides stellar acoustics and up-close views of the stage. When Modest Mouse hits those first notes, you’ll feel the unmistakable energy of a band that still relishes every moment in front of a live audience. Don’t miss this chance to see them in a place that matches their spirit of fun, innovation, and connection with fans.

