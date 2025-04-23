Modest Mouse Schedules Tucson Show on August 24

Modest Mouse (image via ScoreBig)

Get ready, Tucson fans: Modest Mouse is set to bring their unique blend of indie rock energy to the Rialto Theatre – Tucson on August 24 at 8 p.m. The group, known for their introspective lyrics and melodic experimentation, first burst onto the scene in the 1990s and quickly cultivated a devoted following. This show gives concertgoers the perfect chance to experience the band’s signature sound in an intimate yet lively setting.

The Rialto Theatre, located in the heart of Tucson, Arizona, is renowned for its excellent acoustics and rich history of hosting memorable live events. Whether you have seen Modest Mouse before or this is your first time, you can expect an immersive musical journey that spans the band’s early hits, modern favorites, and everything in between.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the venue’s box office for face-value prices, or they can explore a variety of deals on tickets at ScoreBig, the online marketplace that offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Getting your tickets in advance is highly recommended, as Modest Mouse shows often attract a dedicated crowd eager to sing along to every lyric.

Over the years, Modest Mouse has earned a reputation for dynamic live performances that often include extended jam sessions, special guest appearances, and newly interpreted versions of their well-known songs. Tucson’s vibrant arts scene and enthusiastic music fans make the Rialto Theatre an ideal stop on the band’s latest tour.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see one of alternative rock’s most influential bands in a setting that captures the spirit of their music. Whether you’re a long-time listener or a newcomer, you’ll leave the show with a deeper appreciation for their compelling melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

