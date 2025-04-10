Monster Jam revs up multiple shows at Rogers Place in July

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam is set to roar into Edmonton this summer for a series of adrenaline-pumping shows at Rogers Place on July 26-27. Fans of high-flying truck stunts and heart-pounding racing action can look forward to multiple performances, as the custom-designed Monster Jam trucks show off their massive tires, bold designs and jaw-dropping aerial moves. Whether you’re new to Monster Jam or have been following the circuit for years, these shows promise an unforgettable experience for adrenaline junkies of all ages.

Tickets for Monster Jam’s electrifying Edmonton run are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the Rogers Place box office. They can also pick up tickets for the event at Monster Jam via ScoreBig, which offers admission to major events with no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. With strong driver lineups, powerful engines and a raucous atmosphere, these Monster Jam events will surely rev the engines of fans throughout Alberta.

Traditionally, Monster Jam tours across North America, showcasing the biggest and baddest trucks as they crush obstacles and fly through the air in freestyle competitions. Now, with a trio of shows in Edmonton, enthusiasts of monster truck spectacles have more than one chance to catch all the action. Whether you prefer a midday matinee or a thrilling evening showdown, Monster Jam’s arrival at Rogers Place offers a perfect excuse for an outing with friends or family. Don’t miss your chance to see these machines tear up the track, roar to life, and leave the crowd cheering for more.

Shop for tickets to Monster Jam at Rogers Place in Edmonton now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10