Monster Jam Takes Over Orlando with Thrilling August Shows

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready for the roar of the engines and the thrill of high-flying stunts as Monster Jam charges into Orlando this summer. Taking place at the Kia Center, fans can experience multiple shows spanning August 2 and 3. Known for its adrenaline-pumping action and massive monster trucks, Monster Jam promises jaw-dropping freestyle competitions and heated head-to-head battles that will leave the entire family cheering for more.

Tickets for these events are on sale now. You can secure seats at the Kia Center box office or conveniently purchase them through ScoreBig, which provides tickets without any hidden fees. Whether it’s your first Monster Jam or a return to see your favorite drivers test the limits, these events are a perfect opportunity to witness gravity-defying tricks, epic collisions and the thunderous power of some of the world’s biggest trucks.

Orlando has long been a highlight for Monster Jam tours, drawing dedicated fans from across Florida eager for unforgettable family fun. From iconic trucks like Grave Digger to newer fan favorites, these shows typically blend exhilarating thrills and family-friendly entertainment. With the opportunity to catch multiple performances, fans can see the drivers refine their high-octane routines throughout the weekend. Don’t miss out on securing your spot to witness these mega machines up close.

Upcoming Monster Jam Shows at Kia Center

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.