Montreux Jazz Festival Unveils Lineup Featuring Neil Young, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan

Concerts

The Montreux Jazz Festival is getting ready to make its return to Lake Geneva for its 59th edition. 

Running from July 4 to 19, this year’s edition is set to feature Neil Young performing with the Chrome Hearts, Noah Kahan, Brandi Carlile, Shaboozey, Diana Ross and Benson Boone. Other artists set to take the stage are Royel Otis, Finneas, Alanis Morissette and RAYE. 

Festivalgoers can also look forward to performances by Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, Leon Bridges, Pulp and Bloc Party. Other artists include FKA Twigs, Jamie XX, Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Jorja Smith, The Black Keys and Santana.

Notably, the opening night is set to be a homage to Quincy Jones, led by Chaka Khan. Titled To Quincy With Love,” the tribute will celebrate the life and legacy of the late artist. 

In a statement, Khan expressed her gratitude for the opportunity: “I feel honored to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world-class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.” 

Tickets for the 2025 Montreux Jazz Festival go on sale starting Friday, April 11 at 12 p.m. CET. For more information and additional information, festivalgoers can visit the official Montreux Jazz Festival website

The full lineup can be found below: 

Montreux Jazz Festival Lineup

