Multiple Gold Cup Matches Hit San Jose This June

San Jose’s PayPal Park is set to host a thrilling series of matches as the CONCACAF Gold Cup returns this June. Fans can look forward to four group-stage showdowns, starting with the United States taking on Trinidad and Tobago on June 15, followed by Curacao facing El Salvador on June 17, Jamaica meeting Guadeloupe on June 20, and Honduras matching up against Curacao on June 24. With national pride on the line, these teams will be bringing their best lineups and competitive fire to every minute on the pitch.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the electric atmosphere of live international soccer right in the heart of San Jose. From swift counterattacks to game-deciding goals, Gold Cup clashes bring excitement to every second on the field. Secure your spot in the stands and experience the roar of the crowd as nations battle for a coveted place in the knockout stage.

Shop for tickets for these upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup matches at PayPal Park in San Jose:

