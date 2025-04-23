My Morning Jacket to Rock Salt Lake City Summer Night

Beloved indie rockers My Morning Jacket are heading to Salt Lake City for a show under the summer sky at Red Butte Garden. Scheduled for Aug. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m., this performance promises to deliver the band’s signature blend of reverb‑soaked guitars, soulful vocals, and genre‑bending experimentation that has captivated fans for more than two decades. Led by frontman Jim James, My Morning Jacket has built a dedicated following worldwide, thanks to riveting live performances and a catalog brimming with hits like “One Big Holiday” and “Wordless Chorus.”

Tickets for their highly anticipated show are available now. Local fans can purchase seats at the Red Butte Garden box office, or opt to secure their passes through ScoreBig, a fan-friendly ticket marketplace that eliminates hidden fees. Whether you’re a diehard devotee of the band’s psychedelic southern rock or simply looking for a memorable concert experience, this August evening in Salt Lake City is sure to be a highlight of the summer season.

Red Butte Garden provides a picturesque backdrop, adding natural beauty to My Morning Jacket’s atmospheric sound. From soft acoustic tunes to high‑energy jams, attendees can expect a set list that traverses the band’s expansive discography. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to see why My Morning Jacket is hailed as one of the most dynamic live acts in modern rock.

