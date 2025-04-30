Nas Teams with Vegas Philharmonic at Wynn Encore

Nas (Image via ScoreBig)

Legendary rapper Nas will unite with The Las Vegas Philharmonic for a special run of shows at the Encore Theatre At Wynn Las Vegas this July. Fans can catch the Queensbridge icon blending classic hip-hop hits with a full orchestral backdrop on July 9, July 11, July 12, July 18, and July 19, 2025. As one of the most influential MCs of all time, Nas has been pushing lyrical boundaries for decades, and this collaboration promises to infuse new life into his timeless tracks.

Nas, who rose to fame with his groundbreaking album “Illmatic,” continues to innovate with each performance. His decision to team up with The Las Vegas Philharmonic is sure to bring a unique, elevated sound to beloved hits such as “N.Y. State of Mind” and “If I Ruled the World.” Wynn Las Vegas has hosted many top-tier residencies and events over the years, but these shows stand out for their fusion of rap’s gritty realism and orchestral grandeur. Expect an immersive night of artistry that crosses genre lines and unites fans of both classical music and hip-hop.

