Nate Bargatze Heading to Charlotte in November

Nate Bargatze (photo via ScoreBig)

Charlotte comedy lovers have reason to celebrate as Nate Bargatze prepares to take the stage at Spectrum Center on Nov. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. Bargatze’s penchant for down-to-earth humor and personal storytelling has garnered him acclaim nationwide, making him one of the most sought-after stand-up comedians on tour today.

Spectrum Center, located in the heart of Charlotte, is known for hosting major sporting events and concerts, and it will serve as an impressive venue for Bargatze’s comedic expertise. Audiences can expect a blend of new material and classic bits, all delivered in his signature style that combines self-deprecation with a knack for shining a light on life’s everyday absurdities.

Tickets are on sale now through the Spectrum Center box office, giving fans the chance to lock in their seats for a night of nonstop laughter. ScoreBig also has tickets available for those looking to grab seats online, offering a streamlined purchase experience without hidden fees. Bargatze’s shows routinely attract fans from all walks of life, and Charlotte’s blend of Southern charm and vibrant cultural scene makes this performance especially exciting.

Whether you’re familiar with his popular comedy specials or encountering his humor for the first time, Bargatze’s laid-back comedic style will leave you with plenty to chuckle about long after the show ends. Make sure to secure your tickets early, as this tour stop is expected to draw a big crowd.

