Nate Bargatze Wraps Up 2025 Tour in Nashville

Nate Bargatze (photo via ScoreBig)

Nashville’s own stand-up sensation Nate Bargatze is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 13, 2025, at 3 p.m., bringing his trademark comedic style back to the city he calls home. Bargatze has built a remarkable career around his ability to find the humor in relatable, everyday experiences, earning him a devoted fan base and multiple sold-out tours.

This show at Bridgestone Arena will be a highlight of his 2025 schedule, showcasing the easygoing charm and observational wit that have made him a major player in the world of stand-up. Often lauded as one of the premier storytellers in comedy today, Bargatze entertains audiences of all ages without resorting to shock tactics or off-color jokes, appealing to fans looking for humor that feels both real and refreshingly clean.

Tickets for this hometown performance are on sale now, available at the Bridgestone Arena box office and through ScoreBig, which specializes in tickets to high-profile events with no hidden fees. It’s sure to be a special show for Bargatze, and fans can expect an abundance of fresh content blended with some of his most beloved routines.

As one of the last opportunities this year to see him live, this December date promises to close out the 2025 tour with a bang. If you’re looking for an afternoon of hearty laughs delivered by one of the industry’s most approachable comedians, this Nashville homecoming gig is the place to be.

Shop for Nate Bargatze tickets at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 13, 2025

