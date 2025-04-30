Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

Ohana Festival 2025: Green Day, Hozier, Eddie Vedder

MusicOlivia Perreault2 minutes ago

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is returning to Dana Point, California this September, with Vedder’s Earthlings fronting the bill alongside the punk-rock icons of Green Day and indie’s Hozier.

Other notable acts set to take the stage include the rockers of Kings of Leon, Leon Bridges, and Cage the Elephant, as well as Garbage, Stereophonics, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Tedeschi Trucks Band. Royal Otis, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson, Kim Deal, Wet Leg, James, and Mannequin Pussy will also perform, with artists like Girl and Girl, Chaparelle, Lambrini Girls, and The Murder Capital rounding-out the bill.

Tickets for members of the Ten Club are currently on sale via the festival’s official website. A presale is set to take place on Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a public onsale at 12 p.m. PT. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full festival lineup poster below:

