Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Returns to Sunshine Grove

Image taken from the festival's official website

Florida’s independent music event Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return in 2026 after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will take place in the heart of the Florida countryside on the picturesque private property Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee county. It is set to run from March 19-22, 2026.

The festival has not revealed its lineup at this time, but it is expected to feature a bill of multi-genre headlining acts from electronic, rock, hip-hop, indie music scene. The event first launched in 2016, featuring big-name acts like Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons and Skrillex.

“It’s a privilege to be curating OMF’s 10-year reunion since our first festival in March 2016,” Okeechobee Festival Founder Rechulski said in a press release. “OMF has always been about more than just music—it’s a celebration of creative expression in all its forms providing a safe space for the freaks that we all are.”

The last edition of OMF dates back to 2023 with a lineup consisting of ODESZA, GRiZ, Excision, Goose and Baby Keem.

Ben Baruch from the festival’s booking team added that for 2026, their focus would be on bringing back the magic of those early years—with a diverse, multi-genre lineup and unforgettable moments, collaborations, and experiences that tap into the roots of what made OMF so special from the very beginning.

The festival grounds encompass diverse habitats, home to a variety of native flora and fauna, some of which are rare and endangered. Organizers of the event boast of being “deeply committed to the conservation and protection of that pristine environment.”

In order to minimize their environmental footprint, they have implemented numerous sustainable practices, including waste reduction initiatives, energy-efficient infrastructure, and habitat restoration projects.

The festival grounds is a two-and-a-half hour drive from South Florida’s major cities like Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale.

For festival-goers willing to secure their tickets for the event, the Loyalty Presale package will be available on Wednesday, April 16. The Priority Presale will begin Thursday, April 17, followed by General Presale at 12 pm (ET). The Presale will conclude Saturday, April 19. Sign up for the presale options at okeechobeefest.com.