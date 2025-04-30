Papa Roach heads to Kitchener Memorial Dec. 6

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are set to bring their roaring live show to Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, on December 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. Sharing the stage with The Used and Sleep Theory, Papa Roach will be delivering the kind of high-voltage performance that has made them a staple of the modern rock world for over two decades. Bursting onto the scene with “Infest,” their 2000 breakthrough album, they quickly established themselves as innovators by blending rap, rock, and alternative influences. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s onstage energy and the band’s powerful riffs guarantee a night that fans won’t soon forget.

Tickets for this show are available at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium box office, and can also be found on ScoreBig—your go-to platform for snagging event tickets without the hassle of hidden fees. Whether you’ve been a die-hard since the “Last Resort” days or are just now getting hooked on their latest material, this is a chance to experience Papa Roach’s evolving sound up close. The Used will add their passionate, post-hardcore flair, while Sleep Theory promises to impress with a fresh take on alternative rock.

A Papa Roach concert is as much about the communal spirit as it is about the music. Classic tracks like “Between Angels and Insects” ignite nostalgic singalongs, while more recent releases showcase the band’s continued growth. Their broad fan base spans multiple generations, creating an atmosphere of united excitement whenever they take the stage. Throw The Used’s dynamic repertoire and Sleep Theory’s emerging energy into the mix, and you have a recipe for an unforgettable rock experience in Kitchener. Clear your schedule for December 6 and get ready to feel the crowd roar.

Papa Roach tickets at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on December 6, 2025

