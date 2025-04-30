Papa Roach hits Prospera Place Nov. 26

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are ready to bring their signature brand of alternative rock to Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, on November 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. This stop on their tour unites them with The Used and Sleep Theory for a night of electrifying music that promises to keep fans on their feet. Ever since exploding onto the scene with their triple-platinum “Infest,” Papa Roach have carved out a reputation for captivating live shows fueled by rap-infused riffs, anthemic hooks, and frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s charismatic presence. With The Used’s emotive post-hardcore sound and Sleep Theory’s rising-star status, the lineup ensures something special for rock lovers of all stripes.

Tickets for this show are on sale now, and can be found at the Prospera Place box office. For a hassle-free online option, ScoreBig has tickets available with no hidden fees, making it easy for fans to grab their seats to one of the most exciting concerts of the year. Whether you’ve been following Papa Roach since “Last Resort” dominated the airwaves or you simply crave the intensity of a top-notch rock performance, this show is not to be missed. The synergy of three standout acts in one venue guarantees an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Papa Roach continue to evolve their sound and stage presence, delivering fan favorites like “Scars” alongside newer tracks that showcase their artistic growth. Their ability to seamlessly blend heavy riffs and rap-rock elements has kept them at the forefront of the rock world for decades. When you add The Used’s full-throttle performance and Sleep Theory’s fresh perspective, you have a ticket to one of the loudest, liveliest concerts around. Mark your calendars, Kelowna—this is set to be a rock event you won’t forget.

Shop for Papa Roach tickets at Prospera Place on November 26, 2025

