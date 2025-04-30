Papa Roach storms Rogers Arena Nov. 25

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are set to unleash their high-octane rock show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. Joined by The Used and Sleep Theory, fans can expect a collision of alternative and post-hardcore energy that promises to shake the rafters. Since breaking out with their triple-platinum album “Infest,” Papa Roach have redefined modern rock by fusing elements of rap, metal, and punk. The charismatic presence of frontman Jacoby Shaddix, along with the band’s potent riffs and anthemic choruses, ensures that every performance is charged with electric intensity. With The Used bringing their emotive post-hardcore flair and Sleep Theory adding a fresh spark to the lineup, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets for this high-profile event are on sale now, available at the Rogers Arena box office. Fans who prefer a streamlined online experience can secure their seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top-tier shows without hidden fees. Whether you’ve rocked out to Papa Roach since “Last Resort” climbed the charts or you’re a newcomer looking for a night of thrilling live music, this show has something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to see these genre-defining acts come together under one roof in Vancouver.

Over the years, Papa Roach have continued to evolve their sound, captivating audiences with hits like “Scars” and “Between Angels and Insects.” Their dynamic stage presence and constant reinvention keep fans on their toes, while The Used’s raw energy and Sleep Theory’s up-and-coming edge round out a must-see performance. Secure your spot at Rogers Arena to witness an explosive evening of rock that will leave your ears ringing and your adrenaline pumping.

