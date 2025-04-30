Papa Roach storms SaskTel Centre Dec. 1

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are set to take over SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on December 1, 2025, at 6 p.m. Bringing along The Used and Sleep Theory, this concert promises to be an evening of full-throttle rock energy. Papa Roach’s reputation for blending rap, metal, and alternative rock was cemented with their early success on “Infest,” and they’ve continued to captivate audiences with adrenaline-fueled tracks and enthralling live performances. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s dynamic stage presence, paired with the band’s hard-hitting riffs, has led to a dedicated fan base eager to catch their every show.

Tickets are on sale now at the SaskTel Centre box office, and can also be purchased through ScoreBig, a platform known for its transparent pricing and no hidden fees. From longtime Papa Roach enthusiasts who’ve headbanged to “Last Resort” for years, to newcomers discovering the band’s evolving discography, this event has all the makings of a must-see. With The Used adding their raw post-hardcore sound and Sleep Theory poised to showcase their emerging talent, the lineup spans the rock spectrum, ensuring a memorable night for Saskatoon’s music lovers.

Fans can expect a setlist that balances newer songs with crowd favorites like “Scars” and “Between Angels and Insects.” Papa Roach’s evolution over the past two decades is evident in the way they seamlessly incorporate fresh elements while retaining the intensity that put them on the map. Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia or eager to experience new rock anthems, don’t pass up this opportunity to see three bands that know how to ignite a crowd. Make sure you’re there to witness the surge of energy when Papa Roach and company hit the stage on December 1.

Shop for Papa Roach tickets at SaskTel Centre on December 1, 2025

