Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach will cap off their Canadian run at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on December 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. Joined by The Used and Sleep Theory, this show promises to be a finale brimming with hard-hitting riffs, unforgettable hooks, and the raw energy that has made Papa Roach a household name among rock fans. Ever since the release of their seminal “Infest” album in 2000, the band has pioneered a distinctive fusion of rap, rock, and alternative, anchored by frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s fervent vocals. The Used bring a gripping post-hardcore dynamic, while Sleep Theory infuses the night with new-wave rock flair.

Tickets are on sale at the Place Bell box office, and fans can also pick them up through ScoreBig, a preferred online source for fair ticket prices with no hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Papa Roach since “Last Resort” climbed the charts or recently discovered them through more contemporary hits, their live performances are known to resonate with fans both old and new. This triple-billed concert ensures a sweeping range of rock genres, uniting crowds for an evening of intense music and communal excitement.

Papa Roach’s storied career is marked by a willingness to experiment and an unrelenting passion for stagecraft, qualities that shine brightest when they perform live. Expect to hear the massive choruses of “Scars” and the haunting melodies of “Between Angels and Insects,” interspersed with newer material that demonstrates their artistic growth. The Used’s equally compelling performance style and Sleep Theory’s up-and-coming edge round out a night that will leave Laval’s rock fans exhilarated. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness three standout acts on one stage at Place Bell.

